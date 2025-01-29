Uttarakhand: 2 Accused held in gangster Vikram Sharma murder case, search on for 6 others

Dehradun, Feb 23 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Vikram Sharma, which took place a few days ago near Silver City Cinemas on Rajpur Road in Dehradun, officials said on Monday.

The main accused and six other wanted individuals would be apprehended soon, Dehradun SSP Pramod Singh Doval and Uttarakhand STF SSP Ajay Singh said at a joint press conference here.

Jharkhand gangster Vikram Sharma (50) was shot dead around 10 am on February 13 at a gym.

Sharma was shot three times at close range by two shooters, killing him on the spot. After the murder, the two shooters fled with an accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle outside the gym.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajkumar and Mohit alias Akshat Thakur.

The police officers said during interrogation, the accused revealed that Sharma was allegedly shot by Ashutosh Singh and Vishal Singh, residents of Jamshedpur, while Akash Prasad was the one on the motorcycle.

The officers further said that Ashutosh Singh murdered Sharma to establish a name for himself in the criminal world.

According to police, Rajkumar was arrested in Jamshedpur on February 19, whereas Thakur was arrested in Greater Noida on Monday.

Police officials stated that a reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced for the remaining accused in the case.

Gangster Sharma had a long criminal history, with numerous cases of murder, attempted murder and extortion registered against him and his associates in Jharkhand. He was out on bail at the time of the murder. He also ran a stone crusher business in Bajpur, Uttarakhand.