Uttarakhand: 25 hectares of forest land freed from encroachment at Corbett Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh Dec 8 (PTI) Twenty-five hectares of forest land were successfully cleared of encroachment in a joint operation conducted at the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Ramnagar town of Uttarakhand's Nainital district, officials said on Monday.

CTR Director Saket Badola said the operation was carried out by the state government's revenue, police, and forest departments on Sunday at Pucchdi village in the Upper Kosi forest range under the Terai West forest division.

He said fifty-two encroachers in Pucchdi village had been issued notices last year to remove their illegal structures voluntarily and public announcements were also made. As they did not comply, their structures were demolished. A total of 25 hectares of forest land were freed during the drive.

Badola said some encroachers in Pucchdi village had stay orders from the Uttarakhand High Court and their constructions were exempted from the operation.

Ramnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pramod Kumar, who was present during the operation, said about fifteen people were detained by police for trying to obstruct the drive but they were later released.

Kumar said the anti-encroachment drive was completed peacefully.

He also said that land previously allotted to the Ramnagar Municipal Council as a trenching ground had been encroached upon, this land was also cleared and handed over to the municipal authorities. PTI COR AKY