Uttarakhand: 3 cases filed after Bajrang Dal protests over shop name in Kotdwar

Kotdwar, Feb 1 (PTI) Police have registered three cases following a controversy that erupted after Bajrang Dal protested against a shop being named "Baba" by a person from a particular community here, officials said on Sunday.

Police issued a strict warning against anybody trying to disturb the communal harmony in the area.

The dispute started when Bajrang Dal workers raised objections to the name of "Baba Dress," a shop owned by Mohammad Shoaib in Kotdwar. They alleged that the name could cause confusion with "Siddhbali Baba," a famous Hanuman temple in Kotdwar, and demanded that the shop owner change it, police said.

Around two and a half months ago, Bajrang Dal workers pressured Shoaib to change the name, but Shoaib assured them he would do so after relocating the shop.

About 10-15 days ago, Shoaib moved his shop to a new location about 30-40 meters away from its original spot on Patel Marg. Despite the relocation, protests against the shop's name flared up again.

On January 28, Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside the shop and clashed with Shoaib and his friend, Deepak Kumar, a local gym owner, police added.

During this, Chand allegedly identified himself as Mohammad Deepak and forced the protestors to leave.

The situation escalated further on January 31, when Bajrang Dal workers, led by the state head of the Gau Raksha Dal, Naresh Uniyal, arrived at the shop to continue protesting. A large crowd gathered outside, chanting slogans and demanding the arrest of Deepak Kumar, who they accused of posting controversial content online, police said.

The protesters clashed with Shoaib and his associates, leading to tensions in the area.

However, the police's prompt intervention at the scene prevented a larger confrontation. The authorities took swift action to control the situation, ensuring that tensions did not escalate into violence.

Following the protests, the Kotdwar police on Sunday registered three separate cases. The first case was filed against 30-40 unidentified people who were involved in the protest and accused of disturbing public peace, obstructing government work, and manhandling police officers, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This case is linked to the disturbance caused by the protesters blocking roads, raising slogans, and creating communal tension, they said.

A second case was registered based on a complaint filed by local Vakil Ahmed. Ahmed accused the protesters of using abusive and casteist language, causing public disturbance.

The third case was filed after a complaint from Kamal Prasad, another Kotdwar resident. Prasad accused gym owner Deepak Kumar and his associates of using derogatory language and threatening violence during the January 28 confrontation, they added.

In an effort to prevent further unrest, the police conducted a flag march on February 1 in the Kotdwar town area to maintain security and peace.

During the flag march, the police force patrolled the main markets, sensitive areas, public places, and residential areas on foot and appealed to the citizens to maintain mutual brotherhood, restraint, and harmony. PTI DPT HIG HIG