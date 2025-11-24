Uttarakhand: 3 held for illegally transporting youngsters to Myanmar to force them into cybercrime

Dehradun, Nov 23 (PTI) Three individuals allegedly involved in fraudulently transporting people to Myanmar through Thailand to commit cybercrimes have been arrested, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) announced on Sunday.

According to the STF, the arrested individuals are among those whose names emerged during interrogation of nine victims from Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, who were recently repatriated from Myanmar.

It stated that several Indian youths from various states, including Uttarakhand, who were living illegally in KK Park in Myawaddy town, Myanmar, were repatriated. The nine youths from Uttarakhand were brought here from Delhi and handed over to their families.

The STF stated that during interrogation, it emerged that Indian agents, under an organised scheme, allegedly defrauded these youths of substantial sums of money, sent them abroad using Thai visas, and then illegally infiltrated them in KK Park in Myawaddy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Indian agents contacted the victims in person or through mobile applications such as Telegram and WhatsApp, and after extorting money, sent them to Bangkok.

STF Assistant Superintendent of Police Kush Mishra said that Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Nirav Chaudhary and Pradeep, residents of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, have been arrested so far. PTI DPT DIV MNK MNK