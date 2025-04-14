Uttarakhand: 3 killed as pick-up truck falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Apr 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Monday after a pick-up truck fell into a 500-metre deep gorge in Uttarkashi district.

The pick-up truck was carrying grocery items from Vikasnagar to Naugaon in the district when the accident occurred near Chami Bernigad, the district disaster management office said.

Three persons on board the vehicle were killed on the spot, it said.

Police and SDRF personnel pulled the bodies out of the ditch.

The deceased have been identified as Naushad and Praveen Jain from Dehradun district, and Ajay Shah, who hailed from Bihar. PTI COR ALM ARI