Uttarakhand: 4 wildlife smugglers arrested with leopard skin in Pauri

Pauri, Jan 25 (PTI) Police here on Sunday arrested four suspected wildlife smugglers with a leopard skin, an officer said.

Pauri senior superintendent of police said they had received a tip-off that wildlife smugglers were staying at a hotel in Srinagar, where, subsequently, a raid was made.

The four were identified as Safri Lal, Surjan Lal, Roshan Lal, and Basantu Lal. Safri Lal and Basantu Lal are uncle and nephew.

A case has been registered against all four under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

During questioning, Safri Lal of Chapad village in Rudraprayag district revealed that he and Basantu Lal had hunted a leopard in the forest near their village a few months ago.

He said Roshan Lal and Surjan Lal, both from Tehri district and their acquaintances, were interested in buying the leopard skin for a sum that ran into several lakhs.

Safari Lal said the four had gathered in the hotel room in Srinagar for a negotiation on the price. PTI DPT RHL VN VN