Uttarakhand: 49-year-old teacher held for sexually assaulting minor students in Chamoli

Gopeshwar (UKD), Dec 1 (PTI) An Inter College teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor students in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, an official said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yunus Ansari (49), a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.

The parents of a minor boy and a minor girl studying at a Government Inter College in Chamoli lodged a complaint on Sunday, after which Ansari was arrested from Jalalabad area in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor within 12 hours, the official said.

The complaint alleged that Ansari had allegedly sexually assaulted the minors by threatening to fail them in the examination.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 74 and 78 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5(c)/6, 9/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Ansari was produced before the Chamoli district and sessions judge, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar has announced a reward of Rs 2,500 to the police team that arrested the accused.