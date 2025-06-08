Uttarakhand: 55-year-old drug smuggler held with heroin worth Rs 40 lakh in Rudrapur

Dehradun, June 8 (PTI) A 55-year-old drug smuggler was arrested in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and heroin worth Rs 40 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Dharamveer Gangwar was arrested on Saturday evening near gate number 2 of Gandhi Park in a joint operation carried out by the Uttarakhand Police and the Anti Narcotics Task Force, Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhullar said.

Bullar said that 135 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused. During interrogation he revealed that the heroin was procured from Mirganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district to sell it in Rudrapur and surrounding areas.

He also revealed that names of other drug smugglers against whom separate action will be taken. Dharamveer's criminal record is also being investigated, the officer said. PTI DPT OZ OZ