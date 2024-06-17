Uttarakhand accident case: FIR lodged against tour operator for overloading vehicle

Rudraprayag, Jun 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand transport department on Monday registered a case against a tour operator for violating prescribed standards in connection with the Rudraprayag accident that killed 15 persons and injured 11, officials said on Monday.

Assistant Divisional Enforcement Officer Pramod Karnataki has registered a case against the tour operator in Rudraprayag Police Station for overloading the vehicle beyond its capacity.

A tempo traveller carrying tourists skidded off the Badrinath national highway in Rudraprayag district and fell into Alaknanda river on Saturday, killing 15.

Eleven injured persons are being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

In a press release issued here, Karnataki said that the responsibility of following the rules of the Transport Act clearly lies with the driver and the owner of the vehicle, which includes paying special attention to the capacity of the vehicle.

The accident vehicle in Rudraprayag was carrying 26 passengers even though it had a capacity of only 20.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the tour operator under sections 279 (intentional negligent driving), 304A (death due to negligence) and 338 (causing hurt while driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rudraprayag Deputy District Magistrate Ashish Ghildiyal said a magisterial inquiry into the accident has begun. A report on the investigation -- which he is in charge of -- will be completed soon and submitted to the government, the official said. PTI DPT SKY SKY