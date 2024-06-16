Uttarakhand accident: Three children among 5 killed

Dehradun, Jun 16 (PTI) Two cars fell in gorges in different areas of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, killing five people, including three minor girls, and injuring eight on Sunday, officials said While one accident was reported from the Khirsu Chaubatta, the other occurred near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, a day after 14 tourists were killed and 12 other injured after a tempo-traveller fell into a gorge in Rudraprayag district.

Citing information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the officials said, in Khirsu Chaubatta, four out of seven people were killed after their car veered off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge.

It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, the officials said, citing information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Personnel of the SDRF and police were sent to the site of the accident to rescue the victims.

Three people were hurt in the accident and they have been hospitalised, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Shrishti Negi (15), Aarushi (9), Saumya (5) and the driver Manwar Singh alias Sonu, they said.

While the injured include Shrishti's sister Sakshi Negi (14), Sameeksha Rawat (15) and Kanha (11), they said.

Sakshi and Sameeksha have been airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh for better treatment, officials said.

In another incident, a car fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, killing one person and injuring five others, they said.

The victims were on their way to Satpuli to attend a marriage ceremony.

The injured were sent to hospital and a body was recovered from the gorge, officials said.