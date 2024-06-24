Uttarakhand: Adi Kailash, Om Parvat yatras suspended for monsoon

Pithoragarh (U'khand), Jun 24 (PTI) Pilgrimages to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district will be temporarily suspended from June 25, an official said on Monday.

The decision to temporarily suspend the yatras was taken amid fear that monsoon rain could disrupt the pilgrimages to the high-altitude sites, said Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam official LM Tiwari.

Bookings for the yatras will resume in September, the official said.

Adi Kailash shot into prominence last October after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jolingkong, which offers a majestic view of the peak.

The yatras began on May 13, with about 600 devotees making the pilgrimage.