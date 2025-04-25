Uttarakhand: Adi Kailash Yatra from Pithoragarh to begin on May 2

Pithoragarh: The pilgrimage to Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh district will begin on May 2 with a traditional religious ceremony to mark its commencement.

Dharchula SDM Manjit Singh said on Friday that inner line passes for the yatra will be issued in Dharchula town from April 30 onwards.

The yatra will be conducted in two phases, from April 30 to June 30 and, after the monsoon season, from September 15 to mid-November.

"It has been decided to issue an inner line permit to each pilgrim for four days only to prevent overcrowding at the site. The pilgrims can have a glimpse of the peak and return to the basecamp to make room for others," the SDM said.

Most of the pilgrims are expected to put up at the homestay facilities in Gunji, Napalchu and Kuti villages on the Adi Kailash route, he said.

Three ambulances will be stationed, one each at Pangla, Kuti and Adi Kailash, to meet any medical emergency, he said.

Last year, over 32,000 visitors came for the pilgrimage. The administration is expecting more pilgrims this year, the SDM said.