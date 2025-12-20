Uttarakhand: AI cameras to be installed in Pithoragarh to keep wild animals away from humans

Pithoragarh, Dec 20 (PTI) In view of the increasing attacks by wild animals here, the Forest Department will now install artificial intelligence (AI) technology-based trap cameras in sensitive areas to keep wild animals away from human settlements, officials said on Saturday.

Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh said, "Since Pithoragarh has been selected as a model district for this scheme, we will soon install five such cameras in the bear attack-prone area of ​​Dharchula." He said that these cameras, specifically designed to identify bears and leopards, will remain active within a radius of 150 metres, and as soon as any wild animal approaches them, these cameras will emit loud sounds of animals and a chemical spray that the wild animals dislike, causing them to run away.

Singh said, "This is the first such experiment to keep wild animals away from human settlements or to protect people from attacks. If this experiment yields good results in Pithoragarh, it will be implemented in other sensitive areas in terms of wildlife attacks." PTI DPT APL