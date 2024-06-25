Uttarakhand: Airport official dressed in woman's clothes found dead at Pantnagar

Rudrapur, Jun 25 (PTI) A Pantnagar Airport official, dressed in woman's clothes, was found hanging in his room inside the airport premises in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Ashish Chausali, was wearing a 'bindi' and lipstick when he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Monday, Superintendent of Police (city) Udham Singh Nagar district, Manoj Katyal, said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but no note has been found at the scene, SP Katyal said.

Chausali is said to have had dinner with a friend and a relative before retiring to his room on Sunday night, the police said.

His room was locked from the inside and had to be forced open on Monday following which he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, Katyal said.

Chausali hailed from the Pithoragarh district and worked as assistant manager (air traffic control) at the airport. His wife is a school teacher in Pithoragarh and the couple has a two-and-a-half year-old daughter, the police said.

Meanwhile, Chausali's mobile phone details are being examined for clues, they said.