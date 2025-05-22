Uttarakhand: Alert in Corbett sanctuary after dogs in Ramnagar contract canine distemper virus

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), May 22 (PTI) The Corbett Tiger Sanctuary in Uttarakhand has been put on alert in view of dogs contracting canine distemper virus (CDV) in Ramnagar, the headquarters of the sanctuary.

Sanctuary Director Saket Badola said that if a wildlife eats a dog infected with the said disease, it can get infected with the virus.

He said that to avoid such a situation, special vigilance is being maintained in the border areas of the sanctuary, especially in Ramnagar.

Badola said that the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) are that in case of the death of a tiger or leopard, their brain samples should also be sent for examination so that the status of infection of the virus can be known.

So far, no CDV case has been found in the sanctuary, said its director.

D C Joshi, Nainital district's chief veterinarian, told PTI that the situation of the infection in dogs in Ramnagar is now under control.

Five days ago, three cases of this infection were coming daily to Ramnagar Veterinary Hospital. After this, dogs were vaccinated on a large scale, due to which the situation is now under control, Joshi said.

No new case of the infection has been reported for the last five days, the chief veterinarian added.