Uttarakhand: All police officers to receive silver jubilee medals on 25th Foundation Day

Dehradun, Oct 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced that Silver Jubilee Medals will be given to all police personnel on the 25th anniversary of the formation of the state.

Dhami also announced various welfare schemes, including providing Rs 100 crore annually for the construction of residential buildings for the police over the next three years and increasing the amount under the Police Welfare Fund from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore.

The chief minister announced the construction of five barracks for State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel in Nainital, Bageshwar, Pauri and Tehri.

Dhami made these announcements at a function held at the Police Lines here after laying wreaths for the martyrs of the police and paramilitary forces on the occasion of Police Memorial Day.

The CM said that in the past year, 186 paramilitary personnel and police personnel across the country sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their responsibilities, including four from Uttarakhand.

Calling the sacrifices of those personnel an inspiration, Dhami said that the state government is fully committed to making the police system more efficient and resource-rich.

He said that a rapid action force has been formed under the 'Women Help Desk' in every police station in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the government has provided Rs 500 crore for the construction of police department buildings in the last three years, which is several times more than in previous years.

In this regard, he informed us that in addition to administrative buildings, 688 residential buildings are being constructed, while work on 120 new residences will commence soon.

Dhami stated that the government is also providing cashless medical facilities to all police personnel and stated that all processes related to police personnel's salaries, allowances, medical reimbursements, and leave have been made online.

He stated that the police personnel promotion process has been time-bound, and this year, 356 police officers and employees were promoted in various categories, while the process for promotion to fill 115 vacant posts in various categories is underway.

Dhami stated that in 2025, over 200 personnel were awarded various medals and honours.

He stated that to make disaster relief operations more effective, a new SDRF company has been approved, creating 162 new posts.

The CM informed that candidates selected under the direct recruitment for deputy superintendents of police are currently undergoing training, and the recruitment process for 222 Sub-Inspector posts and 2,000 constables is also underway.

He said that to provide support and assistance to the families of deceased police personnel, 136 positions were filled this year under the Dependents of Deceased Quota.

Dhami stated that to encourage talented athletes in the state, a provision has also been made for recruitment through a special quota in the police department under the Uttarakhand Sports Policy.