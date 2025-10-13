Uttarakhand allows marriage registration with Nepali, Bhutanese, Tibetan documents under UCC

Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Monday approved an amendment to the online marriage registration process under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), allowing additional documents for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibetan origin.

Following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said that while Aadhaar cards are required for online marriage registration under the UCC, an amendment has been approved to accommodate those of Nepali, Bhutanese, and Tibetan origin who reside in Uttarakhand.

He said that, in addition to Aadhaar, citizenship certificates issued by Nepal and Bhutan, and certificates from the Nepali Mission or the Royal Bhutan Mission in India for those residing in India for over 182 days, will now be accepted. For Tibetan-origin individuals, a valid registration certificate issued by the Foreigners Registration Officer will be considered valid.

In another key decision, the Cabinet partially amended the 'freeze zone' in Raipur and its surrounding areas, which had been designated for the proposed legislative complex. The amendment will now allow the construction of small houses and shops in the area, with specific standards to be determined by the Housing Development Department, Bagoli said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to transfer 15 per cent of the profit after tax (PAT) of state public sector undertakings (PSUs) to the state government. PTI DPT HIG HIG