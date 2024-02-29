Uttarakhand Assembly adjourned sine die

Dehradun, Feb 29 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday after the passage of the state Budget of more than Rs 89,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

The House also passed a bill granting four per cent reservation to talented sports persons from the state in government jobs. The focus of the Budget is on the welfare of the poor, disaster mitigation, infrastructure development and improving air connectivity in all districts of the state.

Congress members including Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh alleged the proceedings of the House were conducted on the strength of majority and the parliamentary norms were violated.

Citing instances, they said the appropriation bill on the Budget was passed without a discussion in the House and there was no vote of thanks on the governor's address due to Leader of the House Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami being in Delhi.

The Budget was tabled in the House on February 27 with Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal saying it is an inclusive Budget aimed at building a developed, well-governed and capable Uttarakhand.

"The spirit of the Budget is inclusive and it touches all sections," he had said.