Uttarakhand assembly will discuss draft UCC next week: CM Dhami

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said a special session of the assembly has been convened to discuss the draft uniform civil code (UCC) presented to him by a committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at Uttarakhand Sadan here, Dhami said the special session will start Monday.

"The committee submitted about 749-page report along with draft UCC in four volumes today. It will be tabled in the state assembly on February 6 for discussion," he told reporters.

The state's law department and parliamentary affairs department will also go through the committee's report and the draft UCC, Dhami said.

Advertisment

After discussions on the draft UCC, a bill will be brought for its implementation in the state.

"We had promised to bring the UCC after state elections. We are going to fulfil it," Dhami told reporters.

"We have done this getting inspiration from our top leadership (of the BJP)," he added.

"Definitely this is happening for the good," he said and hoped that other states would follow suit.