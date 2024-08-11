Uttarakhand: Bangladeshi man arrested for entering India illegally

Haridwar, Aug 11 (PTI) A Bangladeshi man was arrested here for allegedly entering India without legal documents, police said on Sunday.

The man was identified as Rahimul (50), a resident of Khulna district of Bangladesh. He was arrested from the Dhandera area of ​​Roorkee Civil Lines late Saturday night while roaming around the military area in a suspicious state, they said.

The man was brought to the local police station for questioning. Since the man spoke Bengali, police took the help of Devashish Bhowmik, security officer of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, to talk to him, police said.

Rahimul revealed that he came to India through the Bainapur border three months ago to earn money. He said he came to Roorkee after hearing about the commencement of Urs in Kaliyar and was roaming around to find accommodation, they said.

When he was asked to show his identity card, passport and visa, he could not produce any of the documents, they added.

A case has been registered against Rahimul under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act, police said.