Uttarakhand bar association moves SC against proposed shifting of HC out of Nainital

Nainital, May 16 (PTI) The High Court Bar Association of Uttarakhand has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the proposed shifting of the high court out of Nainital.

Advertisment

The plea is in the form of a Special Leave Petition (SLP).

On May 8, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked the state government to identify the most suitable land for the relocation of the high court.

The decision had sparked a protest by the bar association which had approached the bench and opposed the order of shifting the high court out of Nainital.

Advertisment

While the Bar was assured that the order had not been signed, the order was passed by the high court later on asking the state government to look for a suitable place for relocation of the high court.

The high court has also created a portal to facilitate online public voting on the issue.

The Dehradun Bar Association is in favour of the shifting of the high court.

Advertisment

It has also decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking inclusion as a party in the SLP.

All lawyers of the Dehradun Bar Association agree to the view that the high court should be shifted out of Nainital in the larger interest of the people of the state and the convenience of litigants, its president Rajeev Sharma said.

The order had specified that the new location should be able to accommodate residence for judges, judicial officers and staff apart from court rooms, conference hall, chambers for at least 7,000 lawyers, canteen and parking space.

Advertisment

It had also asked the state government to see if the sprawling campus of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IDPL), Rishikesh, which is closed for several years, could serve as a relocation site for the high court.

The high court directed the chief secretary to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the registrar general comprising the principal secretary, legislative and parliamentary affairs; principal secretary, home; two senior advocates, a member nominated by the Uttarakhand State Bar Council, chairman of the Bar Council of India and one other.

After taking the opinion of the concerned parties, this committee will submit a sealed report to the high court by June 7.

Thereafter, the government's recommendation regarding suitable land for the establishment of the high court and the outcome of its options will be placed before the chief justice.

The next hearing of this case has been fixed for June 25. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS