Uttarakhand: Bill providing 10 per cent quota in govt jobs to statehood agitators gets guv’s nod

Dehradun, Aug 18 (PTI) A Bill providing of 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand has been approved by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government can never forget the struggle and sacrifices of the statehood agitators and gives top priority to their welfare.

He said that the state government had decided to give 10 per cent reservation in government jobs to the statehood agitators and all their dependents.

The chief minister said that with the approval of the Bill, a long-standing demand of the statehood agitators has been fulfilled.

He said that along with increasing the pension of the statehood agitators, the government has also decided to give pension to their dependents after their death.