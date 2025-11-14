Uttarakhand BJP celebrates NDA's victory in Bihar, Dhami joins

Dehradun, Nov 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the NDA's resounding victory in Bihar at the state party headquarters here on Friday, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also joining the celebrations.

Party workers danced to drums, distributed sweets and burst firecrackers.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said that the people of Bihar have completely "rejected the lies" and "negative politics" of the opposition and its "nepotism and jungle raj", backing the NDA's good governance again.

"Our double-engine governments are consistently setting states up on the path of development, which is why we are consistently receiving the public's trust," the chief minister said.

He added that the people of Uttarakhand and all other states where elections are to be held are "eagerly waiting to teach the Congress a lesson".

Interacting with party workers earlier, Dhami said that the NDA's landslide victory was the result of the people's "deep faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He said that the mandate shows that the state wants a stable government, better governance, and continued progress. He also extended his congratulations to the people of Bihar and the winning candidates.

The ruling NDA won a landslide election, bagging over 200 constituencies in the 243-seat assembly.