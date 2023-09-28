Uttarakhand: BJP leaders made chiefs of govt committees, councils

Dehradun, Sep 28 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has appointed 10 senior BJP leaders as chairpersons/presidents and vice presidents of different government committees, councils and bodies. Six party leaders from Kumaon region and four from Garhwal have been selected for these appointments, an official release said.

The list includes the names of Jyoti Prasad Gairola, Ramesh Gadia, Madhu Bhatt, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, Balraj Pasi, Suresh Bhatt, Anil Dabboo, Kailash Pant, Shiv Singh Bisht and Narayan Ram Tamta.

It has not been decided yet which of these appointees will hold ministerial ranks.

The move is being seen as part of a strategy to keep the BJP flock together ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Party strategist Jyoti Prasad Gairola has been appointed vice chairman of the 20-point Program Implementation Committee (State Level), Ramesh Gadia vice president of Uttarakhand Watershed Council and Madhu Bhatt vice president of Uttarakhand Sanskrit Literature and Arts Council.

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi has been made president of Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Council and Balraj Pasi appointed president of Uttarakhand State Seed and Organic Products Certification Institute. Suresh Bhatt has been appointed vice president of Uttarakhand unit of National Rural Health and Monitoring Council, Anil Dabbu chairman of Agricultural Production and Marketing Board (Mandi), Kailash Pant, chairman of Uttarakhand State Advisory Labour Contract Board, Shiv Singh Bisht vice chairman of Prime Minister Rural Road Scheme State Level Monitoring Council and Narayan Ram Tamta has been made president of Hariram Tamta Traditional Craft Upgradation Institute, the release said.