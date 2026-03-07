Uttarakhand BJP meeting held in Home Minister Shah's presence

Haridwar, Mar 7 (PTI) A meeting of the Uttarakhand unit of the BJP took place on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where discussions were held on expanding the organisation in view of the next year's assembly elections, BJP leaders said.

BJP leaders said that it was decided in the meeting that party MPs and MLAs should reach out to workers and the public.

State party president and Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt said that in the meeting, the party received guidance from Shah in view of the election year, in which he urged everyone to focus on workers’ satisfaction and organisational expansion.

Bhatt said that Shah advised resolving people’s problems through workers. He said that in line with this, it was decided that all MPs and MLAs of the state would reach out to workers and the public, listening to their issues and problems.

State BJP president Bhatt stated that in line with organisational expansion, cells and department units will soon be formed at booth and divisional levels, making the party's activities more effective than before.

He further said that the meeting also discussed the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the state's voter list, and decided to ensure 100 per cent completion of the process for creating booth-level agents. He said that the party will gradually expand its electoral activities.

In addition to Bhatt and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, Union Minister and Almora MP Ajay Tamta, Haridwar MP and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, former CM Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tirath Singh Rawat, Vijay Bahuguna, Garhwal MP and national media incharge Anil Baluni, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, Tehri MP Maharani Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were also present at the BJP team meeting. PTI DPT DIV MNK MNK MNK