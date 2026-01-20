Uttarakhand BJP MLA served notice to remove illegally constructed camp office

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Jan 20 (PTI) The administration of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday issued a notice to BJP MLA Arvind Pandey for the removal of a camp office constructed on encroached land, officials said.

The notice, issued by the Gadarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, was pasted on the former minister's camp office in the Gularbhoj area.

The notice was issued after an investigation into the matter and in compliance with an Uttarakhand High Court order, the officials said.

According to the notice, the encroachment on government land should be removed within 15 days, failing which the administration will demolish the structure.

Arvind Pandey, the MLA from Gadarpur and former minister, was not present at the camp office when the notice was served. It was received by his son, Atul Pandey.

"We have faith in the judicial process. My father will respond to this notice," Atul Pandey said. PTI DPT DIV DIV