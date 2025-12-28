Uttarakhand BJP president approaches police over death threats

Dehradun, Dec 28 (PTI) BJP's Uttarakhand unit chief Mahendra Bhatt approached the police saying he has been receiving death threats, officials said on Sunday.

In his complaint to SSP, Dehradun, Bhatt said he is receiving continuous calls on his personal phone from an unknown number. The caller was using abusive and derogatory language and threatening to kill him.

He said this could be part of a ploy to tarnish his political image as the caller's behaviour suggests he is highly agitated.

Bhatt, a Rajya Sabha MP, urged the police to identify the accused and take appropriate action against him.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said death threats will not deter party leaders.

"Such uncivilised behaviour and threats motivated by political malice will not deter BJP workers from their path of duty. They will continue to work with double enthusiasm for public welfare and the development of the state," he said. PTI DPT SKY SKY