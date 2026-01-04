Uttarakhand: BJP protests against Congress for demanding CBI investigation into Ankita murder case

Dehradun, Jan 4 (PTI) Accusing the Congress of politicising the Ankita murder case by demanding a CBI investigation to reveal the 'VIP' allegedly involved in the crime, the BJP staged protests against the Congress across the state on Sunday.

Party workers, led by the BJP Mahila Morcha, burnt an effigy of the Congress at Lansdowne Chowk in the capital Dehradun. BJP Mahila Morcha state president Ruchi Chauhan Bhatt said that the “agenda-less” Congress is committing the sin of insulting the deceased girl with its negative and undignified politics.

Bhatt alleged that the Congress has no clear vision or agenda for the development of the state. "This is why, after remaining silent for three and a half years, it is now trying to mislead the public again on this issue," she said.

She alleged that as the 2027 Assembly elections are approaching, the Congress is trying to mislead the public to regain its lost ground. The BJP leader further said, "The Congress' politicisation of a sensitive case like the Ankita Bhandari murder case reflects its desperation." Opposition parties in Uttarakhand staged a protest and demanded a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case on Sunday, a day after police said that no "VIP" was found involved in the case.

Workers from the Congress, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD), Mahila Manch, Left parties, and social organisations gathered at Parade Ground here and marched towards the chief minister's residence, repeating their demand that the case be handed over to the CBI to reveal the name of the "VIP" allegedly involved in the murder case.

During the protest, opposition party workers held placards with slogans like "Give justice to Ankita" and raised anti-government slogans.