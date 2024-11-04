Uttarakhand bus accident: Amit Shah condoles loss of lives

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Almora district, killing 36 people and injuring 24.

"The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi. PTI ACB ACB DV DV