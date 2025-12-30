Almora Bus Accident

Dehradun: At least six to seven people are feared dead after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s ​Almora district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Bhikiyasain area when the bus was en route to Ramnagar in Nainital, officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

They said the bus fell into a gorge near Vinayak with around 17-18 passengers on board. Six to seven are feared dead on the spot, the officials added.

According to the SDRF, the injured are being rescued from the gorge and admitted to the government hospital in Bhikiyasain for treatment.