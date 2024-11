Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed grief over the bus tragedy in Uttarakhand's Amora in which at least 36 people were killed.

Yadav prayed to Lord Mahakal to give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The overcrowded bus fell into a 200-metre gorge in Almora's Marchula area in the morning when it was on its way from Pauri in Garhwal region to Ramnagar in Kumaon. PTI MAS BNM