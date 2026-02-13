Uttarakhand: Businessman shot dead in Dehradun, second murder in city in 48 hours

Dehradun, Feb 13 (PTI) A businessman was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants near Silver City Cinema in Dehradun city early Friday morning, police said.

This is the second murder in the city in the last 48 hours and the third in 11 days.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar informed that the incident occurred around 1.15 am when Vikram Sharma (50) was coming out of the gym.

He added that Sharma owned a stone crusher in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The string of three murders in Dehradun over the past two weeks has created an atmosphere of fear and unease among residents.

On Wednesday, a gas agency owner was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Tibetan Market, located in the city centre. Additionally, on February 2, a 22-year-old woman was murdered, her throat slit with a sharp weapon, police said.