Uttarakhand bypoll: BJP's Asha Nautiyal maintains lead over Cong in Kedarnath

Dehradun: BJP's Asha Nautiyal was leading by a margin of more than 3,000 votes against her Congress rival Manoj Rawat at the end of the sixth round of counting for the Kedarnath assembly bypoll, according to Election Commission data.

While Nautiyal polled 13,696 votes, Rawat got 10,633, the data showed.

Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh is in the third spot with 7,935 votes. He was in the second spot in the first, fourth and fifth rounds of counting and was taken over by Rawat.

Kedarnath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July. The bypoll to the seat was held on November 20.

Counting of votes in Kedarnath began at 8 am amid tight security.