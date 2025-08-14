Uttarakhand Cabinet approval to bill amending anti-conversion law makes it far more stringent

Dehradun, Aug 14 (PTI) The state cabinet's approval for bringing another legislation to amend the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act makes this law, which is aimed at preventing religious conversions through coercion, fraud, or undue influence, even more stringent.

This is the second legislation to amend the act which has been in force in Uttarakhand since 2018.

The first amendment was made in 2022 when Pushkar Singh Dhami assumed office as chief minister for a second consecutive term.

The second amendment legislation approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and fine of up to Rs 10 lakh for forced conversion.

The maximum prison term for the offence in Uttarakhand at present is 10 years and the highest fine is Rs 50,000.

The new bill proposes to raise the jail term for such offences up to 14 or 20 years and can be extended to even life imprisonment depending upon the gravity of a case.

The state government is preparing to bring the legislation during the monsoon session of the state assembly scheduled to commence on August 19, sources said.

"Yet another amendment legislation to make the law even more strict has been occasioned by recent cases of conversions in the state aimed at demographic change," BJP leader and former chairman of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple committee Ajendra Ajay said.

Terming the Cabinet's decision as historic, he said, "An amended act with stricter provisions will work as a strong deterrent for potential offenders and help preserve the original identity of a border state like Uttarakhand which is also known as Devbhoomi." Ajendra, who had actively raised the issue of land jihad in the state, said a new stricter law against conversion is the need of the hour.

It will help counter a "nationwide campaign" being run regarding conversion at present, he said.

"Demographic change in Uttarakhand is a well-known fact. Due to demographic change, the original identity of the state as Devbhoomi (land of gods) is also in danger. Since it is a border state, a demographic change in Uttarakhand can also pose a threat to the country's security." By making strict provisions in the anti-conversion law, the state government has given a strong message regarding conversion, Ajendra said.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (amendment) legislation, 2025 makes fraudulent or forced conversion a cognizable and non-bailable offence. In such cases police can arrest an offender without a warrant and bail will be granted only if the trial court (sessions court) is convinced that the accused is not guilty and would not repeat the offence.

The definition of inducement has also been expanded in the bill to include under its ambit any gift, gratification, easy money, or material benefit in cash or kind, employment, free education, promise of marriage, hurting religious faith or glorifying another religion, categorising all of them as crime.

It makes punishable the acts like promoting or inciting conversion through social media, messaging app or any online medium.

There is a provision in the bill for three to 10 years imprisonment for general violation, five to 14 years in cases related to in cases of conversion of a minor , woman or a person belonging to a scheduled caste or scheduled tribe or a disabled or mentally challenged person and 20 years to life imprisonment in serious cases and heavy fines.

The proposed bill also makes a provision for strict punishment for marriage by creating fake identity or hiding religion besides making a provision for protection, rehabilitation, medical, travel and maintenance expenses of the victims of illegal conversions. PTI ALM ZMN