Uttarakhand Cabinet approves Fragrance Revolution Policy

Dehradun, Sep 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved the State Fragrance Revolution Policy to promote aromatic crops.

Following the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari stated that under the Uttarakhand Fragrance Revolution Policy 2026-2036, the target is to cover 22,750 hectares of land with aromatic crops through 91,000 beneficiaries in the first phase.

He said that under the policy, farmers will be provided a subsidy of 80 per cent of the cost of cultivation up to one hectare and 50 per cent of the cost for areas above that.

In another decision, the state Cabinet decided to create eight posts to establish studios for the smooth operation of five free educational TV channels being broadcast by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Uttarakhand, under the PM e-Vidya programme.

Apart from this, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide Rs 27.85 crore for 1,872 affordable houses being constructed by the District Development Authority at Bagwala in Udham Singh Nagar district's Rudrapur for the low-income group people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.