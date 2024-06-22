Uttarakhand cabinet clears amendment in state tourism policy

Dehradun, Jun 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand cabinet approved a proposal on Saturday for an amendment in the state's 2018 tourism policy, specifying the period during which different categories of industries will be getting SGST compensations.

According to the amendment approved by the cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, A, B and B+ category industries in Uttarakhand will get 100 per cent SGST compensation for five years, after which they will get it at the rate of 90, 75 and 75 per cent respectively for the next five years.

Similarly, large, mega and ultra-mega projects will get an SGST compensation of 30, 50 and 50 per cent respectively for 10 years.

In the Uttarakhand Tourism Policy, 2018, which was introduced to create a single-window clearance system for investors in the sector, the period for giving SGST compensation to different categories of industries in the state was not specified, Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary to the Chief Minister, told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The state cabinet also decided to extend the service period of specialist doctors till they attain the age of 65 years.

It decided to introduce a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill in the state Assembly for the development, operation and maintenance of the urban transport system.

The draft of the bill has been prepared on the basis of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and modelled on the Metropolitan Transport Authority Act of Kerala, Bagauli said.

The cabinet approved an amendment in the cooperative committee rules, reserving 33 per cent posts in its management committees for women.

The move is aimed at putting an end to nepotism in cooperative committees and bringing about greater transparency in the election process of these committees and improvement in their functioning, Bagauli said.

The cabinet also approved framing provisions for the relocation of the families living around the Mahasu Devta temple as suggested in a masterplan for its redevelopment, which will boost tourism in the area and generate employment opportunities for locals.

The Mahasu Devta temple is an ancient temple located on the Tyuni-Mori road at Hanol in Dehradun district. PTI ALM RC