Uttarakhand Cabinet gives conditional exemption to women workers in shops for night shifts

Dehradun, Nov 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday granted conditional exemption to women working in shops and establishments in the state to work in night shifts, officials said.

Following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, officials stated that this exemption will be applicable to women working in shops and establishments where adequate provisions have been made for their safety.

They stated that the night shift working hours are fixed from 9 pm to 6 am.

Officials clarified that women workers can be employed in night shifts only if their prior written consent is obtained.

They stated that this exemption will provide women workers with more work opportunities and economic empowerment. This will provide them with equal opportunities to work as male workers and will also promote gender equality. PTI DPT NB NB