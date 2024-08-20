Uttarakhand Cabinet to be expanded soon: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the expansion of the state cabinet can take place anytime soon.

Speculation has been rife in the local media about the expansion of the state cabinet for quite some time.

"Discussions on all levels in this regard have been held. Whenever the process is completed, cabinet expansion can happen anytime soon," Dhami told a news channel in Gairsain ahead of the state assembly's monsoon session beginning on Wednesday.

The recent meetings of senior party leaders from the state with the central party leadership had fuelled speculations in the media about a likely expansion of the state cabinet.

There are four vacancies in the Dhami cabinet at present.

Three cabinet berths were unoccupied since the beginning while the fourth fell vacant after the death of cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das last year. PTI ALM RHL