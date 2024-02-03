Uttarakhand cabinet to take up draft UCC for discussion at next meeting

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) The draft Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand could not be taken up for discussion at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday.

The four-volume report running into over 740 pages is being studied and its legal aspects are being examined, official sources said after the meeting.

It will now be taken up for discussion at the next meeting of the state cabinet slated for February 6.

The cabinet's approval to the draft is needed before it is tabled in the state assembly during its four-day special session beginning on February 5.

It was handed over to Dhami by the five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai here on Friday.

There was no formal media briefing on Saturday which normally follows cabinet meetings, as the notification on a session of the state assembly has already been issued.

However, sources said the cabinet gave its approval to making key changes in the state's film promotion policy to give Rs 2 crore instead of Rs 25 lakh as incentive for regional language films processed within the state.

Artistes from the state will get Rs 10 lakh if they are cast in lead roles.

The cabinet also decided that the government will bear 75 per cent of the fees of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students studying in a film training institute.

The government will give Rs 25 lakh for building cinema halls in hilly areas, Rs 50 lakh for establishing a film city, and Rs 25 lakh for building a post-production lab. PTI ALM SMN