Uttarakhand: Camp to impart Sanskrit classes to officers begins at secretariat

Dehradun, May 29 (PTI) A camp to promote Sanskrit, the designated second official language of Uttarakhand, was launched at the state secretariat, officials said on Thursday.

A 'Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir' was organised after the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the camp.

The state's Sanskrit Education Secretary Deepak Kumar Gairola said that classes on Sanskrit will be conducted in the secretariat premises from May 29 to June 12. Officers and other staff will get to practise speaking Sanskrit at the camp, he said.

Dhami said the state government is committed to the preservation and promotion of Sanskrit.

He said 13 "Sanskrit villages" are being developed in 13 districts, and many schemes are being launched through the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy to connect the general public with the Vedas, Upanishads, etc.