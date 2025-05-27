Uttarakhand: Car falls into ditch in Tehri, 4 senior citizens die

New Tehri, May 26 (PTI) Four elderly people died when a car fell into a ditch on the Kirtinagar-Badhiyargarh road in Tehri district of Uttarakhand on Monday, officials said.

All four people were returning to a village after attending a religious function organised in Badhiyargarh, they said.

They were all residents of Chandigarh and had come to visit their village, Malgarhi, Kirtinagar Tehsildar Pradeep Kandari said.

He said their car suddenly went out of control and fell 40 metres down into a ditch.

Teams of the tehsil administration and State Disaster Response Force were deployed for rescue work.

Kandhari said that the four people were taken out of the car and immediately rushed to Srikot Base Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Darshan Singh Aswal (70), Dharam Singh Aswal, (70) Karna Singh Panwar (65) and Rajendra Singh Panwar (60) died in the accident.

The exact cause of the accident could not be ascertained and the administration has ordered an inquiry.