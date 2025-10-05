Uttarakhand: Car falls into gorge after boulders hit; one dead, five injured

Rudraprayag, Oct 5 (PTI) A car fell into a gorge after being hit by boulders falling from a hill here on Sunday, killing one person and injuring five others, including two children, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Mukesh Kumar (40), a resident of Shanti Nagar in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. The injured include his wife, Anjali Maurya (32), daughter Amol (5), Arun Maurya (40) of Lucknow, his wife Rachna, and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Pihu.

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm on the Kedarnath National Highway between Kund and Kakragad when boulders tumbled down from a hill, causing the car to lose control and plunge into a gorge by the river bank, they said.

A police team reached the spot and found one person dead, while five others were injured. All were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Agastyamuni, for treatment, officials said.

The police said the victims were returning from Kund to Rudraprayag when the accident took place. Further investigation is underway. PTI DPT HIG