Uttarakhand: Carcass of elephant calf killed in tiger attack found

Khatima, Nov 10 (PTI) The body of a four-month-old male elephant calf, killed in a tiger attack in the Khatima forest range bordering Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, was found on Monday.

Officials said the body was about 10 days old, and it was recovered from a section of the elephant corridor within the forest range.

They said villagers were the first one to spot the carcass who later informed the forest department about it. Upon received the information, a team of forest officials and veterinarians, led by the forest range officer, conducted a post-mortem at the scene and buried it in the forest area.

Khatima Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sanchita Verma said this tiger attack was a rare occurrence since the elephants regularly visit the area.

She added that the forest department has increased monitoring of wildlife activities in the surrounding area to prevent such incidents in the future.