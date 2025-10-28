Uttarakhand: CBI launches probe into UKSSSC 'paper leak' case

Dehradun, Oct 28 (PTI) The CBI has begun investigation after registering a case into the alleged paper leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level examination held in September, officials said on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, V. Murugesan, said that the report of the investigation conducted so far by the state police in this case and related documents are being handed over to the CBI.

During the examination held on September 21 for recruitment to various government departments in the state, three pages of a question paper were leaked from a centre in Haridwar, causing a stir.

In protest, unemployed people under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Association launched a massive protest, after which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accepted their demand and recommended a CBI investigation.

The exam was subsequently cancelled on October 11.

Lakhs of candidates had appeared for this exam for 416 positions in various government departments.

After the incident came to light, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Rishikesh Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni to investigate.

The SIT investigation revealed that Khalid Malik, who appeared as a candidate in the exam, allegedly photographed three pages of the question paper with his mobile phone and sent them to his sister, Sabia, who then sent them to Suman, an assistant professor posted in Tehri, to obtain the answers.

Suman took screenshots of the questions and shared them with another person, who, instead of informing the police or the commission, uploaded the pages to social media, causing them to go viral.

The SIT has arrested Khalid and Sabia in the case. Four others, including Suman, have also been suspended in the case.