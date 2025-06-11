Uttarakhand: Rudraprayag CMS Manoj Badoni found dead in his room

Dehradun: Chief Medical Superintendent in-charge of Rudraprayag District Hospital Manoj Badoni was found dead at his residence in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

Hospital staff found him lying unconscious at his residence in the district hospital premises on Tuesday evening, the sources said.

Doctors declared him dead after examining him, they said, adding he was not well for sometime.

Posted as an orthopedic surgeon at the district hospital, Badoni was to retire this month. He also held the additional charge of Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), district hospital.

Badoni lived alone in Rudraprayag, while his family lived in Dehradun.