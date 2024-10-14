Uttarakhand: Chief secretary asks DMs to identify suitable land for disposal of muck

Dehradun, Oct 14 (PTI) District Magistrates in Uttarakhand were asked on Monday to identify within a week suitable sites in their areas for the systematic disposal of debris generated by landslides during monsoon as well as waste left over by road construction projects.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi issued the instructions at an important meeting held with the DMs and officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

A week's time was given to the DMs to identify land for dumping the rubble generated by landslides and road construction projects, and send the proposal to the state government.

Raturi has asked the agencies concerned to strictly follow the rules of disposal of debris only in the designated dumping zones, warning them of stern action if there are violations.

The chief secretary also said possibilities of expanding the previously identified muck dumping zones should be explored for disposal of muck generated during the construction of various national highways under the PWD, BRO and NHIDCL.

The BRO, NHIDCL and PWD officials have also been asked to coordinate with the DMs in the selection of suitable sites for dumping muck left over by their construction projects.

These agencies have demanded a total of 81.99 hectares of land to disposing of muck according to their requirements over the next five years.

This includes 55.69 hectares of land at present and 26.30 hectares of land in the next five years. PTI ALM ALM KSS KSS