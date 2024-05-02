Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Raturi visits Kedarnath, Badrinath to review Chardham yatra preparations

Dehradun, May 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Thursday visited Kedarnath and Badrinath to assess the preparations there ahead of the Chardham yatra.

She also inspected a mock drill at the state emergency operation centre here on dealing with emergencies during the pilgrimage season.

Accompanied by senior officials, Raturi visited Kedarnath and reviewed reconstruction and development work underway at Kedarpuri. She instructed officials to complete all mandatory work before the opening of the portals of the temple on May 10.

Additional workers and resources should be used, if necessary, to complete the work on time and ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience, she said.

She also visited Badrinath for an on-the-spot inspection of the yatra arrangements and reconstruction work being carried out there.

Raturi also inspected the mock drill at the SEOC control room here organised jointly by the National Disaster Management Authority and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK