Uttarakhand cloudburst: Rahul urges administration to expedite relief, rescue operations

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives due to a cloudburst in the high-altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand and appealed to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations.

The former Congress president requested party leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration in relief efforts and provide all possible assistance to those in need.

A cloudburst led to flash floods in villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri on Tuesday, with several houses damaged or swept away in the raging waters and at least four people killed, officials said.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri with many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The news of many deaths and several others missing due to the severe devastation caused by a cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand, is extremely saddening and concerning. I express my deepest condolences to the affected families and hope for the swift recovery of those who are missing." "I appeal to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration in relief efforts and provide all possible assistance to those in need," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to the state government to provide immediate help, relief and compensation to the victims.

"Hearing the news of some deaths and a large number of people missing in the cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, has deeply saddened my heart," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I pray for the safe return of the missing people. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate help, relief, and compensation to the victims.

"I urge Congress leaders and workers to assist as much as possible in relief and rescue operations," she said. PTI ASK RT