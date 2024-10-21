Uttarakhand CM announces hike in allowances for police personnel

Dehradun, Oct 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday made four announcements on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, including Rs 100-crore allocation for the construction of residential buildings for cops and increasing their diet allowance by Rs 100 per month.

Dhami was addressing police personnel after offering a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak at Police Line Dehradun.

In his address, the chief minister also announced an raise in the high altitude allowance to Rs 300 per day for personnel living at a height of over 9,000 feet and an increase of Rs 3,500 in the uniform allowance of police inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors.

On this occasion, he also honoured the families of the police personnel who sacrificed their lives.

Dhami said 216 jawans of paramilitary forces and police departments of various states, including four of Uttarakhand Police, have attained martyrdom in the last one year, while performing their duties.

He said in the last few years, the state police have shown indomitable courage while facing many challenges, including terrorism, natural disasters, cyber crimes, drug addiction, and other complex situations related to law and order.

Describing Uttarakhand as geographically and strategically sensitive, the chief minister said that the role of the state police becomes even more important in maintaining peace and law and order.

Dhami said a target has been set to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand drug free by 2025, for which a three-tier 'Anti-Narcotics Force' has been formed under the state police.

He informed that while taking action against more than 1,100 criminals for drug trafficking this year, drugs worth about Rs 23 crore were also recovered.

He added that to provide a safe environment to women, a quick response team has been formed under the 'Women Help Desk' at every police station in the state. PTI DPT RPA