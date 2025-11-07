Uttarakhand CM announces hike in housing assistance for 'Veer Naris', hostel for soldiers' children

Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced an increase in financial assistance given to 'Veer Naris' (war widows) for building houses from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the construction of a modern hostel in Haldwani for children of soldiers.

The announcement was made during the 'Veer Sainik Sammelan' organised in Nainital's Haldwani, as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the state.

Reiterating his government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families, Dhami said the Soldier Welfare Department will be reorganised and strengthened to make its functioning more effective and transparent.

He said the District Sainik Welfare Offices and residential buildings in Haldwani, Almora, and Pauri will be renovated to provide better facilities to ex-service personnel and Veer Naris.

Dhami said India is becoming self-reliant and all essential military equipment is being manufactured domestically. He highlighted the success of the indigenous BrahMos and Akash missiles during Operation Sindoor. PTI DPT RHL